Two people have been seriously injured following a two vehicle crash which has closed State Highway 3 in the Waikato area of Hangatiki, Waitomo.

The crash was reported around 6.45pm.

A police spokesperson said initial indications are that two people have been seriously injured.

“Serious Crash Unit are attending, the road is closed and diversions are in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.”