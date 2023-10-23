Labour Weekend traffic: Delays remain as holidaymakers head home

A Stuff reporter said it was the “worst queues Wellsford to Auckland I’ve seen”.

Traffic delays remain in some areas for holidaymakers returning home from the Labour Day long weekend, but others have returned to be free-flowing.

According to Waka Kotahi’s traffic dashboard for Auckland, those travelling from Bombay to the city can expect a delay of 49 minutes via SH1, or 56 minutes via SH20 or SH16. In free-flowing traffic, travel via SH1 from Bombay to the city would usually take 28 minutes.

Motorists heading to the supercity from Coromandel were still experiencing delays around the Karangahake Gorge, with the closure of State Highway 25A forcing many to take lengthy detours.

Traffic into Auckland from the north had returned to flows approaching normal loads.

For the most part traffic into Wellington was free-flowing except for some delays around Manakau in Manawatū. There were no delays heading into Christchurch, as at 7.50pm.

Earlier in the day, around 4pm, traffic from Wellsford to Auckland City or Wellfords to Silverdale via SH1 saw delays of up to 40 minutes.

A Stuff reporter said it was the “worst queues Wellsford to Auckland I’ve seen”.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Drivers are urged to be mindful of newly sealed or partially rebuilt sections they may encounter.

For holidaymakers leaving the Coromandel, traffic was heavy from Whiritoa to Waihi with cars almost at a standstill.

Waka Kotahi had paused most roadworks during the long weekend, but crews had been out renewing and rebuilding roads across New Zealand’s state highway network.

One of the main routes into the Coromandel, State Highway 25A, was decimated by a 100m landslide after Cyclone Gabrielle and Auckland Anniversary flooding.

In May it was announced a bridge would be built to replace the huge section of the road destroyed by the slip to re-open the road, at a cost of up to $40 million. In the announcement it was estimated that work would be finished early in 2024.

Waka Kotahi senior road safety manager Fabian Marsh​ said as well as keeping safe around roadworks, motorists should also remember the basics.

“When you’re out on the roads this Labour Weekend, make safe choices to protect yourself and others.

“Be patient, drive at a safe speed, wear your seatbelt, don’t drink and drive, make sure you’re well rested and plan ahead.”

Waka Kotahi has updated its Holiday Hotspots journey planning tool for Labour Weekend.

The interactive traffic prediction map shows drivers where and when traffic is expected to be heaviest, based on travel patterns from previous years.