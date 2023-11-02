Watch: Car drives into oncoming traffic on Auckland motorway

Wrong way! A driver has been caught going the wrong direction on Auckland's Southern Motorway.

In hair-raising footage, a car can be seen slowly making its way up the wrong side of Auckland's Southwestern motorway as other cars and large trucks travel towards it.

Police say an “elderly-looking person” was seen driving a car southwards in a northbound lane around 11.30am on Thursday.

The car had been seen getting on and off the motorway at Neilsen Street. It was also reported to have done a U-turn away from oncoming traffic on the Queenstown Road off-ramp.

Paul Hannon, who was working nearby, said he saw the car outside his office window.

"It was crazy. Everyone in the office was looking out the window, hoping no one crashed into him.”

Hannon said he saw the car drive the wrong way up Nielson St off-ramp and then it “just drove into oncoming traffic”.

There were no reports of accidents, police said.

“Police advise anyone who has concerns about unsafe driving behaviour to pull over in a safe place,” the spokesperson said.

“Contact police to make a report so we can take appropriate action.”

Police have not found the driver responsible.