One dead, four injured after truck and car collide on Desert Road

One person has died and four have been injured after a truck collided with a car on State Highway 1 on Friday morning.

Some are in a moderate condition while others face critical injuries, St John said. Two people have been airlifted to Waikato Hospital and another two have been driven to Taupo Hospital.

The crash happened at around 10.05am near the Rotoaira Rd intersection in Taupō. At least 7 fire trucks, 2 ambulances and a helicopter attended the scene.

At 10.30am two people were trapped in their vehicles following the crash. One was stuck in a light truck while another was trapped in a car.

Firefighters have since been able to free both people.

A section of SH1 is closed and police are advising drivers to take an alternate route.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.