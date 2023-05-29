Evacuations in Waihī Beach following 'widespread flooding'

Reports of rising floodwaters came about 2pm on Monday, FENZ says.

Residents in Waihī Beach have been evacuated amidst “widespread flooding”.

A spokesperson from Fire and Emergency said they received reports of rising floodwaters about 2pm on Monday.

Residents have since been evacuated to a nearby RSA centre due to the rising floodwaters.

Water levels appeared to be residing, but FENZ was monitoring the situation.

And major flooding has closed SH25 between Waihī and Whiritoa, Waka Kotahi said.

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence had earlier warned of severe thunderstorms near Waihī and Waihī Beach, adding “they are expected to travel south, so they may hit the larger centres in time for school pickup or the commute home. (sorry)”.