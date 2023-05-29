'Horrible scene': Evacuations in Waihi Beach following widespread flooding

Flash flooding has swept through Waihī Beach after warnings of severe thunderstorms. This video was taken in Browns Drive.

Waihī Beach residents have been evacuated amidst “widespread flooding” that a local councillor said was the highest he’d ever seen.

It was a “horrible scene”, Western Bay of Plenty District councillor Allan Sole said, with areas had been inundated after a short but strong burst of rain.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they received reports of rising floodwaters about 2pm on Monday. Police were called in to help with evacuations.

A block of pensioner flats on Beach Road had been hit hard, Sole said, with floodwaters almost reaching windowsill height, and the RSA had been stood up as an evacuation centre.

Allan Sole/Stuff A block of pensioner flats had water almost reach their windowsills.

Eleven of 19 elder housing units flooded and people had to be evacuated, the Western Bay of Plenty District Council said in a statement.

Most tenants evacuated to the Waihī Beach RSA but some went to family and friends, and the council was “working on confirming who has evacuated where in relation to our elder housing”.

A building inspector would assess the safety of affected buildings on Tuesday.

And the council’s phone lines went down about 2pm – amid the bad weather – but calls were being diverted to Tauranga City Council.

“There are a lot of houses that have been severely flooded. There’s also been a lot of damage to the roads and drainage.”

Sole, a local community patroller, was out “making sure people were okay”.

He encouraged people needing help to contact emergency services or evacuate to the RSA.

MANDIE THOMPSON/Supplied It was surreal to see a man waist-deep in floodwaters on Browns Drive, Mandie Thompson said.

“We’re responding to the fact that there is an emergency.

“The rain probably came over a period of a couple of hours...it really came down in a very heavy fall.”

Another affected area was Ocean View Road, which Sole said was a “common flooding area” because of a nearby creek.

Waihī Beach resident Mandie Thompson said she spotted a large puddle at the end of Browns Drive “and in a matter of 10 minutes there was a car submerged halfway up the driver's door".

At one point, floodwaters were waist-deep on a man wading through them.

Allan Sole/Stuff The Waihi beach area was hit by flash flooding on Monday afternoon.

For Waihī Beach, the impacts of the cyclones were "nothing" compared to Monday's flooding, Thompson said.

She understood holding ponds behind her property had burst and flooded the road.

The first sign for her was a neighbour's backyard starting to fill with water about 1.50pm.

When she looked around her own there were "rivers and waterfalls coming from the neighbours properties above us", she said.

However, the water was receding quickly by about 4pm.

Stuff MetService rain radar shows the intense rainfall, in purple, over the BOP/Coromandel coast just before 2pm.

FENZ was monitoring the situation.

Police said they were called to the Waihī Beach area at 2.21pm to help with evacuations.

The flooding was reportedly linked to a local river, according to police.

And major flooding closed SH25 between Waihī and Whiritoa from about 3pm, Waka Kotahi said.

Allan Sole/Stuff Police and fire were called in to help evacuate residents during the flooding.

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence had earlier warned of severe thunderstorms near Waihī and Waihī Beach, adding “they are expected to travel south, so they may hit the larger centres in time for school pickup or the commute home. (sorry)”.