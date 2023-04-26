'I don't think we hate them': How the Chiefs really view the Crusaders in 2023

Super Rugby Pacific: Chiefs v Crusaders. Where: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton. When: 7.05pm, Saturday, April 29. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 6.45pm.

Maybe it’s the fact winners are grinners. Because the Chiefs of 2023 ain’t a bunch of Crusaders haters.

Members of both sides have gone on-record in previous years to reveal that hate existed between the two adversaries in this storied rivalry. There was Dave Rennie ahead of the 2017 semifinal. There was Joe Moody in 2020. There was Brad Weber in 2021.

But Brodie Retallick needed just half a dozen words to clear the air post-training on Tuesday.

“I don’t think we hate them,” he declared to Stuff, as his top-of-the-table, unbeaten, side prepare for a blockbuster Super Rugby Pacific clash against the six-time defending champs in Hamilton on Saturday night.

After all, there aren’t many better-placed to ask. Retallick was there right from the start of the Dave Rennie era in 2012 which was considered the starting point of the whole hatred theme.

As the Chiefs began standing up to the perennial red and black powerhouse, and scored two pulsating semifinal wins against them on their way to securing the club their first and second titles, Retallick was front and centre of the mongrel the Chiefs began to frustrate the Crusaders with, never shy of adding in a wicked sledge with his powerful shoulder.

It’s now some 21 times the Rangiora-born, Christchurch Boys’ High-schooled second-rower has squared off against the Crusaders. It’s six more games than he’s played against any other Super side, and, in his distinguished first-class career, only short of the 25 occasions the 100-test All Black has suited up against the Wallabies.

But it’s certainly not a case of familiarity breeding contempt for the hard-edged lock.

“I think it’s just the Crusaders obviously have set the bar for I don’t even know how many years, and everyone wants to go out and beat them,” Retallick said. “And we’re no different to anybody else.

“It’s been built up a lot, obviously you can see today how many cameras are here on the sideline. Normally there’s only two.

“We know that it’s going to be a big one in how good they are, but I can honestly say it’s no different to playing the Hurricanes two weeks ago, or the Blues the week before.

“Obviously we know who the competition is and who we’re playing, but it’s not built up too much within the team.

“For us, it’s about getting our week right, getting across our detail, and then we can bring the intensity. We just want to continue on what we’ve been doing. Especially after beating them down there round one, no doubt they’re fired up.”

Indeed, Retallick is quick to point out where he believes the Crusaders will look to take down his side. And it just so happens that it will be right in his ballpark, in what shapes as a classic lineout battle between the incumbent quartet of All Blacks locks.

“No doubt like last year, when they went up and demolished the Blues at set piece in the final, it’s probably an area they’re going to target,” he said, as he gets set for a great battle with long-time national team-mate Sam Whitelock.

Last year’s final test of the season against England not only marked Retallick’s 100th in the black jersey, but was also a world record 64th that he and Whitelock had started together, breaking the previous mark set by Springboks Victor Matfield and Bakkies Botha.

Jason Oxenham/Getty Images Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock, pictured the last time they played one another in Hamilton, in 2014.

There’s certainly not much the seasoned campaigners don’t know about each other, though, remarkably, this will be just the second time since February 2018 that they have faced off, and the first since 2014 they have gone head-to-head in Hamilton.

Whitelock was absent from this year’s round-one clash (concussion) and from last season’s semifinal (thumb) and round-six game (finger), while Retallick missed the 2021 and 2020 seasons when playing in Japan, along with the 2019 game in Fiji with a wrist injury, while the other contest that year was when Whitelock was on the sidelines on early-season leave.

Retallick has the bragging rights, with the one matchup in that five years being the Chiefs’ 24-21 win in Christchurch last year, and wasn’t about to let his good mate escape a few mind games a few days out.

“I don’t want to give away too much, we’ve got a couple of tricks up our sleeve to try and catch them out, so hopefully we can keep them guessing,” he said, with a laugh, ahead of what could potentially be his last time facing the Crusaders, before he returns to Kobe on a three-year deal after the World Cup.

Or is this a prelude to the final in a couple of months’ time?

“As long as we’re there, I don’t mind who we play,” Retallick quipped.

“I’d love to win another title before finishing up, that’s for sure.”