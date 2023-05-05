Two killed in fiery sports car crash in rural Waikato named

The wreckage at the scene on Sunday.

Two people killed in a serious single-vehicle crash at Ohinewai have been named.

Tony Wade, 51, and Mitchell Heappey, 26, died in a crash on Tahuna Rd about 12.50pm on Sunday, police said.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said the green Lamborghini appeared to have caught fire after the crash.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Emergency crews were called to the fatal crash at Ohinewai, Waikato, just before 1pm on Sunday.

The burnt wreckage of a green sports car could be made out at the scene.

A farmer working nearby said he smelled the smoke of the fire before he saw the wreckage of the car.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.