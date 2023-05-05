Two killed in fiery sports car crash in rural Waikato named

12:47, May 05 2023
The wreckage at the scene on Sunday.
Christel Yardley/Waikato Times
Two people killed in a serious single-vehicle crash at Ohinewai have been named.

Tony Wade, 51, and Mitchell Heappey, 26, died in a crash on Tahuna Rd about 12.50pm on Sunday, police said.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said the green Lamborghini appeared to have caught fire after the crash.

Emergency crews were called to the fatal crash at Ohinewai, Waikato, just before 1pm on Sunday.
Christel Yardley/Stuff
The burnt wreckage of a green sports car could be made out at the scene.

A farmer working nearby said he smelled the smoke of the fire before he saw the wreckage of the car.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.