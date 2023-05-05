Two killed in fiery sports car crash in rural Waikato named
Two people killed in a serious single-vehicle crash at Ohinewai have been named.
Tony Wade, 51, and Mitchell Heappey, 26, died in a crash on Tahuna Rd about 12.50pm on Sunday, police said.
A Stuff reporter at the scene said the green Lamborghini appeared to have caught fire after the crash.
The burnt wreckage of a green sports car could be made out at the scene.
A farmer working nearby said he smelled the smoke of the fire before he saw the wreckage of the car.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.