Sight of burning traffic management trucks stops traffic on Hamilton bypass

These traffic management trucks were left burnt out after fire engulfed them in a storage yard near the Avalon Drive bypass.

Fire investigators and the police are scrutinising the destruction of two traffic management trucks parked in a yard in Hamilton.

The blaze at the property on Karaka St on Friday night was heralded by “a massive explosion” about 9.30 on Friday night, that prompted hundreds of Hamiltonians to head to social media channels to express their alarm.

And the sight of the traffic management trucks going up in flames brought traffic to a near standstill on the nearby Avalon Drive bypass.

However, whether the fire that destroyed the pair of vehicles and damaged another was deliberately lit remains, at least for now, unknown. The police officer in charge of the investigation was unable to be contacted by staff on the police media team, and Fire and Emergency staff were likewise not able to shed much light on how the vehicles – inside an enclosed yard protected with barbed wire fencing – caught alight.

As well as several trucks, the yard is filled with traffic management equipment, road signs, and hundreds if not thousands of orange road comes.

A sign on the fence states the yard is the Waikato branch of TruGroup, a Christchurch-based company. Representatives from TruGroup were unable to be contacted.

Users of the Hamilton Traffic Updates page on Facebook wrote of how they heard a “massive explosion”.

“Heard the bang, and we up by the zoo,” wrote one user.