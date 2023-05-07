Body found on road near Rotorua Hospital, police investigating

Police are investigating the mysterious death of a person in Lake Rd, Rotorua, not far from Rotorua Hospital.

An investigation is under way after a person was found dead on a road in Rotorua in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The body was found on Lake Rd soon after 1am, police said in a media release. They did not give any details about the person’s gender, or any other identifying features.

“At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained.”

The police wanted to hear from anyone with information that could assist with their inquiries, and in particular any sightings of a person in the Lake Rd area near Rotorua Hospital, between 10pm on Saturday and 1am on Sunday.

Anyone who has information is encouraged to call 105, referencing file number File 230507/9750

Reports can also be made online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and using Update Report.