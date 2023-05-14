One dead after crash involving cyclist on SH23 on outskirts of Hamilton

A police cordon on Whatawahata Rd on the outskirts of Hamilton due to a serious crash.

One person has died in a crash which closed part of a main road between Hamilton and Raglan.

The incident happened about 3.10pm on Sunday on SH23 and involved a cyclist.

A police spokesperson said the road would be closed for several hours while emergency services work at the scene.

Waka Kotahi have said delays are possible. And motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services on-site.

Diversions will be put in place.

A resident close to the cordon said she didn’t hear anything until about six or seven police cars, fire engine and ambulance went past.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.