Police were called to the scene on Sunday.

Two people have died following a crash at Iwitahi, east of Taupō.

Emergency services were called to SH5 shortly before 6pm on Sunday following a two-car crash.

Police confirmed on Monday that two people died at the scene.

Another person was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene, and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.