State Highway 29 near Matamata, west of Te Poi near Rangitanuku Rd. (file)

Both lanes of State Highway 29 in Te Poi, Waikato, are closed due to surface flooding.

The road, an often busy route from the Waikato toward the Kaimai Ranges and Bay of Plenty, is expected to be closed for several hours, Police said.

Police have asked motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route.