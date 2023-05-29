Slips and floods cut SH29, main route over Kaimai Range to Bay of Plenty

State Highway 29 near Matamata, west of Te Poi near Rangitanuku Rd. (file)

A slip has closed State Highway 29 in both directions, cutting the main route over the Kaimai Ranges into the Bay of Plenty.

The slip came down near Old Kaimai Road, on Monday afternoon, Waka Kotahi said at 4pm.

Heavy equipment was on the way to the site to begin clearing the slip.

Motorists are advise to detour via SH2, or expect delays until the slip can be cleared.

The slip comes as a band of heavy rain lashed the area, with flash flooding blocking roads in Waihi Beach and prompting some evacuations.

Earlier, both lanes of State Highway 29 in Te Poi, Waikato, were closed due to surface flooding.

Police have asked motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route.