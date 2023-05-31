Driver of stolen car crashes head on into Hamilton bus

A resident videoed the aftermath of the crash near Waikato Hospital.

Police are investigating a crash involving a stolen car and a bus in Hamilton.

The incident happened around 8.44pm on Tuesday, after police saw a stolen vehicle driving dangerously.

They deployed spikes on Pembroke and Ruakiwi Road, a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Supplied The aftermath of a crash near Waikato Hospital on Tuesday night.

“The vehicle attempted to manoeuvre around the spikes, but in doing so crashed into an oncoming bus. Two of the three occupants in the stolen vehicle received minor and moderate injuries.”

There were no injuries to anyone in the bus.

The incident unfolded a day after police changed their fleeing driver policy.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the new policy, which came into effect on Monday, marked a return to a harder line being taken on fleeing drivers – but admitted that came with the risk of more deaths and injuries.

“It’s fair to say it’s a harder line – it’s giving greater permission to the front line to initiate a pursuit in response to serious offending,” Coster said.

“We know there’s a risk associated with police pursuits, and this policy is aiming to strike the balance between that risk to the public and the risk to the public of offenders who believe they can go on committing offences without being apprehended.”