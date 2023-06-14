Over 100 police officers in Ōpōtiki for gang tangi

Local schools and the library have closed their doors as hundreds of Mongrel Mob members flood into the town for the tangi.

There will be over 100 extra police staff in an eastern Bay of Plenty township to watch for “any unlawful behaviour” due to a gang tangi on Wednesday.

Police said motorists should plan for some traffic disruption around Ōpōtiki, Ōhope and Wainui as a large contingent of mourners is expected to travel around the area for the tangi.

There have been reports of an increase in gang members in the town since the death of Steven Rota Taiatini, 45, of Ōpōtiki, who died after a disorder-related incident shortly after 11pm on Friday.

Since then there have been two house fires which are being treated as suspicious. And local schools have also closed their doors due to the safety concerns around the rising gang tensions.

Police said there will be extra staff from inside and outside the district to support the local team working on the homicide investigation, and to provide high visibility for reassurance, and boost numbers for frontline, community and gang liaison staff.

A statement said more than 50 police were already on the ground, and an additional 50 would arrive in the area on Wednesday.

“We’ll be monitoring and watching for any unlawful behaviour, and we’ll be prepared to take action but respect that a whānau is in mourning.”

Marion van Dijk/Stuff There will be more police in Ōpōtiki for a gang tangi on Wednesday (file photo)

Ōpōtiki’s mayor has denied his town is being “held to ransom” by gang members, with escalating tensions leading principals to close their schools as a safety precaution.

David Moore told the AM Show some of the schools which had closed were situated “very close” to where the tangihanga for Steven Rota Taiatini would be held.

“It was their call to close those, there’s a school that thought they should have been open and carried on as normal but if the schools want to stay open we have to respect that and vice versa.

Moore said “tensions were heightened in the community” as Ōpōtiki saw an influx of family members and gang members for the tangi.

Iwi leaders, police and the Ōpōtiki District Council had been working hard all weekend to calm the situation, he said.

The mayor denied his town was being “held to ransom” by gang members.

While “you never have enough police”, an increase in police visibility had offered some reassurance to the community, Moore said.

NZ Police Police are investigating if a burnt-out vehicle is connected to the homicide of Steven Rota Taiatini in Ōpōtiki on Saturday

Police investigating the death of Taiatini are seeking information on a vehicle which was found burnt-out on Waiotahe Valley Rd on Sunday morning.

Police believe the vehicle was set alight overnight on Saturday, and are investigating if there is any connection with the vehicle.

Police would like to speak to anyone who has knowledge of the burnt-out vehicle, or who has seen anything suspicious in the area.

If you have any information that may assist Police in our investigation, please contact Police on 105 or via www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update Report.

Please reference file number: 230610/2652.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.