Potholes on SH1 claim car tyres after night of heavy rain

Drivers urged to take care on SH1 in Waikato due to potholes (file photo).

Police are urging caution on the State Highway 1 south of Cambridge with large potholes causing damage to cars.

Waikato police say they’ve received reports of a large pothole near Piarere in the northbound lane that caused punctures on Friday morning.

Heavy rain battered parts of the region overnight and drivers are encouraged to drive cautiously.

Meanwhile, there were warnings of a large pothole causing multiple flat tyres on the Waikato Expressway in a southbound lane south of Taupiri.

One person commenting said there were 13 cars at one stage lined up on the side of the road dealing with the damage.

There is plenty of surface flooding around the region with heavy rain overnight, MetService meteorologist Amy Rossiter said.

At Hamilton Airport there was 60.8mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours and at its peak there was 12mm an hour.

She said there will be further periods of rain around the region, although easing slightly throughout the day.

The Kaimai Range recorded up to 87mm of rainfall, and the Golden Valley station in the Coromandel captured 69.2mm.

A heavy rain warning remains in place for the Coromandel until 3pm on Friday, but it will be looked at again at 10am.

Rossiter said the easterly flow persists throughout the weekend bringing periods of showers. Another front will bring further rain early next week.