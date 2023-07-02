Hamilton woman in critical condition following assault

Police detectives continued their investigations at this home in Kahikatea Drive in Hamilton, the scene of a serious assault, on Sunday.

A woman is in a critical condition in Waikato Hospital following what is described as a serious domestic assault in Hamilton on Saturday night.

Police were called to a home in Kahikatea Drive, not far from the hospital, about 8.45pm following reports the woman had been assaulted.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He was likely to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Monday, although the charges he will be facing remain, as of 1pm on Sunday, undetermined.

Police detectives remained at the home on Sunday, conducting a scene examination.