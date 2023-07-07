Housing sign-off saga affects more than 1000 properties around New Zealand

There are allegations of improper sign-offs by Jonathan (Jon) Beau Hall, director of Kodiak Consulting Limited, Engineering NZ says (file photo).

More than 1000 properties around the country may have been signed off by a worker borrowing colleagues’ identities.

The revelations from Engineering New Zealand on Friday follow allegations that a member -Jonathan (Jon) Beau Hall, director of Kodiak Consulting Limited – had filled in and signed documents “using other people’s identities and credentials without their permission”.

Hall is an engineering technologist, a statement from Engineering New Zealand said.

Have you been affected by this? Email us here.

Among the documents he allegedly signed were producer statements, which are signed by a Chartered Professional Engineer to assure councils that a design meets Building Code and consenting requirements.

READ MORE:

* Precious photos from fatal Wellington fire lost, but some items can be saved

* NZ slumps to near bottom in international house price growth ranks

* 'Like a drug dealer waving at you': Rehab next to bottle shop



There are concerns about building consent sign-offs in more than 40 council areas from the Far North to Queenstown.

It’s a tough time for councils and owners “who are anxious to know if their properties are impacted” and supporting councils is “a clear priority”, chief executive Dr Richard Templer said.

“I understand over one thousand properties may be impacted by the alleged misappropriations, and it’s extremely disappointing to see allegations of such scale.”

Owners with concerns about their properties should contact their local council first, Templer said.

And Engineering New Zealand’s website has a public search to check whether members and Chartered Professional Engineers have outstanding notices against them.

Affected councils – current as of 7 July 2023

Auckland Council, Buller District Council, Carterton District Council, Central Hawkes Bay District Council, Central Otago District Council, Christchurch City Council, Far North District Council, Gisborne District Council, Hamilton City Council, Hauraki District Council, Hurunui District Council, Kaipara District Council, Kawerau District Council, Marlborough District Council, Masterton District Council, Matamata-Piako District Council, New Plymouth District Council, Ōpōtiki District Council, Ōtorohanga District Council, Queenstown Lakes District Council, Rangitīkei District Council, Rotorua Lakes Council, Ruapehu District Council, Selwyn District Council, South Taranaki District Council, South Waikato District Council, South Wairarapa District Council, Southland District Council, Taupō District Council, Tauranga City Council, Thames Coromandel District Council, Upper Hutt City Council, Waikato District Council, Waimakariri District Council, Waipā District Council, Wairoa District Council, Waitomo District Council, Western Bay of Plenty District Council, Westland District Council, Whakatāne District Council, Whanganui District Council, Whangārei District Council