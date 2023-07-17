Body found in forest identified as missing man

DNA from members of Lofty Maki’s family members was used to confirm that a body found in Kainagaroa Forest was his.

DNA testing has been used to confirm that a body found in forestry land near Taupō is that of a man who had been missing since late last year.

Lofty Maki, 63, of Murapara was reported missing in early December 2022 and, in spite of extensive searching and investigations, he was not able to be located.

But, in April, human remains were found by hunters in Kaingaroa Forest.

DNA testing involving Maki’s close relatives took three months to return a result, finally establishing that the deceased person was Maki, police said in a statement on Monday.

The case has been referred to the Coroner.