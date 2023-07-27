Te Huia train service allowed back into central Auckland

The train service was banned from going further than Papakura in early July.

Te Huia can chug back into central Auckland now its travel ban has been lifted.

Waka Kotahi issued a prohibition notice to KiwiRail – which runs the service – on July 11 to stop it entering the Auckland Metro area after two “Signal Passed at Danger” (SPAD) incidents, a statement said.

But now extra safety measures are in place and the train can safely travel into the central city, Waka Kotahi said on Thursday morning.

The Hamilton-Auckland commuter service is expected to resume travelling to The Strand by Monday, August 7 and tickets will be free for a week for its return.

The key measures are that Te Huia will be using its Electronic Train Protection (ETP) system in the Auckland area and its locomotive engineers are doing extra training and are getting support “to navigate the complexities of the Auckland metro rail network”.

This has assured Waka Kotahi that safety risks have been addressed and the prohibition notice can be lifted, director of land transport Neil Cook said.

“We understand that the regulatory action taken earlier this month has caused disruption for people using this service. We don’t take decisions like this lightly, and prompt action was needed to ensure the ongoing safety of everyone using the Auckland Metro rail network.

“We are pleased that KiwiRail is taking the urgent action required to prevent further incidents.”

Waka Kotahi has regulatory responsibility for rail safety under the Railways Act 2005, and had issued the prohibition notice had been issued under Section 28.

It was previously said that the train would have to be fitted with new technology - which could side-track the service for a year.

During the ban, the passenger train which operates between Hamilton and Auckland was stopping at Papakura and passengers could catch a bus if they wanted to travel further.