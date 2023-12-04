Stolen railway detonators could 'seriously harm' inexperienced handlers - police

Police are investigating a train break-in and thefts of railway detonators in Hamilton (file photo).

Explosive cannisters, used as a warning signal to train drivers, have been stolen from a railway yard in Hamilton.

And police say they could cause serious harm in the wrong hands.

The cannisters went missing after a break-in and theft at Kent Street railway yard in Frankton early on Saturday, and Waikato Police are investigating.

A train at the yard was damaged with several windows broken.

A railway detonator is a coin-sized device that is used as a loud warning signal to train drivers.

Anybody who finds one should not touch it and ring police straight away, said a statement from Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson.

Supplied Waikato Police warn of danger from stolen railway detonators in Hamilton

“The real concern is that if these railway explosives get into the hands of individuals who are not experienced with explosives, they could seriously harm themselves or others.”

As well as warning people about the explosives, police were also appealing for any sightings of suspicious activity in the area on Saturday, December 2, between 12am and 3am.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 referencing file 231202/3142 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.