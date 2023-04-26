Jobs, boating and tourism on the horizon for multi-million Kopu marine precinct

Staff and contractors have visited the site of the new Kōpū Marine Servicing and Business Precinct to survey the progress. A completion date set for May 2024.

A $15 million Marine Servicing and Business Precinct in Thames-Coromandel is well on the way with a completion date set for May 2024.

The Kōpū precinct aims to attract business, commercial, employment and recreational boating opportunities to the area.

There was potential for up to 100 long-term jobs to be created through the precinct.

The development will feature a public boat ramp, car park, an expanded haul-out, and an upgraded concrete slipway as well as a 80m-long commercial wharf and floating pontoon.

The multimillion dollar development was backed by the community with businesses, agencies and contractors interested in the progress of the site, Thames-Coromandel District mayor, Len Salt said.

“This project has hit a significant milestone in the next phase of building,” Salt said.

“The support we’ve had from iwi, businesses and stakeholders including the government and regional council has been phenomenal. And there's so much opportunity for investment by other businesses in this precinct as it becomes operational in 2024.”

Marine contractors have begun work on the construction of the commercial wharf.

The first stage was completed in March, including forming the base for the recreational parking and commercial areas and connecting the newly formed King Street to the precinct.

A majority of the $15.3 million cost of the project had been funded by the Government.

Thames Community Board had underwritten the contingency shortfall while more external funding was sought.

So far the money had come from an $8.2 million grant derived from the Government’s Crown Infrastructure Partners Fund, $4.05 million from the Three Waters Reform ‘better off’ funding and $1.4 million from the Thames Community Board’s Thames Urban General Purpose Reserve.

Waikato Regional Council was making a decision on whether to seek further funding from the Regional Development Fund.