Tokoroa's 'On the House' free clean heat scheme returns

Tokoroa homeowners looking to upgrade their old wood fires can do so for free under the “On the House” clean air programme.

Free replacements of old wood burners will be possible in Tokoroa for another year, as the Warm Homes Clean Air programme has found funding.

The “On the House” scheme enables residents who fit certain criteria to replace non-compliant wood burners with alternatives like a heat pump, pellet burner or high-efficiency wood burner.

The scheme was set up as part of the Warm Homes Clean Air programme, a partnership between Waikato Regional Council, South Waikato District Council, the South Waikato Pacific Island Community and Raukawa.

However, the scheme was paused in June last year after the previous contractor said it was no longer able to provide upgrades under the initiative.

Waikato Regional Council chairperson Pamela Storey said the council decided to continue its funding of the scheme for at least one more year at an annual budget meeting in February.

This month, the council confirmed it had signed a new contract with smarter energy solutions provider, Brightr.

“With inflation increasing costs across the board we had some tough calls to make through our annual budget.

“So, I’m really happy this was one of the schemes we were able to continue funding,” Storey said.

“It’s going to help residents who are feeling the pinch of rising costs, and provide access to cleaner and more efficient heating just as we head into the colder months.”

The council’s annual budget meeting also included a decision to reconsider a possible future alternative to the scheme, called EcoRetrofit, through the next long term plan.

“Uptake of ‘On the House’ slowed in recent years as many of those eligible had already upgraded,” Storey said, “but with changes to the eligibility criteria opening the programme up to more homes, I say take full advantage while the scheme’s still available.”

Eligible homes must:

- be located in the Tokoroa airshed (mostly urban areas)

- have been built before January 1, 2008

- be an owner-occupied residential property

- be owned and occupied by a person who holds a current Community Services Card, or has received a rates rebate in the last two years, or is located in a New Zealand Deprivation Index Zone of 8 to 10

- meet the insulation requirements of the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA), or have engaged an EECA provider to have their insulation upgraded in the last two years

- meet the EECA heating standards

- have an owner-occupier seeking to replace a non-compliant wood burner with a clean heat alternative.

To find out more about the “On the House” scheme visit southwaikato.govt.nz/our-services/warmhomes/heating-schemes