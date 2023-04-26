Six cars seized after Hamilton street racing, assault

Six search warrants led to six cars being seized – including the one pictured on this tow truck.

Six vehicles have been seized after a spate of street racing in the Waikato.

Police say they executed six search warrants, targeting those allegedly involved in illegal street racing in Hamilton on Saturday, April 15.

A man who confronted that gathering was seriously assaulted and his car was stolen.

That night, police were called to Pardoa Boulevard, Chartwell, after reports of vehicles driving dangerously, multiple vehicles doing burnouts, people partaking in anti-social behaviour, and a person firing a paintball gun at a CCTV camera.

The group then fled to a second location, near Collins and Ohaupo roads, where the man was assaulted.

Several arrests were made and a vehicle was impounded.

"Information from the public is invaluable in gathering evidence to obtain warrants to seize vehicles involved in illegal start racing," says Waikato Road Policing Manager Inspector Tim Anderson.

"While Police may not be able to respond to all reports of anti-social road use when it happens, officers will use evidence and information from the public to make enquiries after the fact and seize cars when necessary,” he said.

Police are also encouraging those who witness street racing to get in touch with as much detail as possible, especially number plates.

In a separate incident in Tauranga early on Sunday morning, a mother taking her child – who was struggling to breathe – to hospital was blocked by hundreds of cars part of an illicit street meet.