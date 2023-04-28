Rural councils 'confused and concerned' over Govt's rejigged water reforms

Costs, funding cuts and control are among the questions still bugging rural Waikato councils when it comes to water reforms (file photo).

Rural councils are still “confused and concerned” about the Government’s water reforms program.

A “major shake up” to the original three waters reforms has been met with a less than enthusiastic response from rural Waikato councils who’ve labelled the move as more like “minor tweaks”.

The original Three Waters Reforms was overturned and relabelled as “Affordable Water Reforms”.

But Matamata-Piako District Council, Hauraki District Council and Thames-Coromandel District Council were all treading cautiously when it came to the new approach with water reforms long being a contested and debated issue.

Hauraki District mayor Toby Adams said the reforms were needed, but there were still a lot of question marks.

“I would say we’re still concerned and confused," Adams said.

“The key thing for us is just the real cost benefits for our ratepayers, we’ve done our own modelling and our own figures, and we know what we need to do to keep ahead of the curve, and they certainly don’t match the numbers that we’ve been signalled by central government.”

The Government has assured councils the reforms would deliver “big cost savings” and address long-running problems that had already resulted in rapidly rising rates and poor outcomes for communities.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty were in Greytown, Wairarapa on Thursday, April 13, 2023, to announce a change to the Government's "Three Waters" reforms, including a change of the policy's name.

Despite the name change to Affordable Water Reforms, Adams said the pricing structure hadn’t changed.

“Under the first reforms with four entities about $1260 per ratepayer was what they were envisaging, but then we’ve come out with the 10 entity model ... under that it is now $2700 by the year 2050.”

The Thames-Coromandel District was “keen to get more detail” and discuss the proposals, mayor Len Salt said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Calculations by Hauraki District Council show benefits to ratepayers that are very different to the Government figures, Mayor Toby Adams said.

“Under the proposed new structure, our district would be part of the Waikato entity, which in the Government plan is to be based on the existing Waikato regional model,” he said.

The recent changes bumped up the number of entities from four to 10.

The regional entities would be owned by local councils with strategic oversight and direction provided by local representative groups and mana whenua while being run by a professional board.

The Government agrees that reform must be led at regional level, Local Government Minister, Kieran McAnulty said.

”The feedback has been overwhelmingly clear that our water infrastructure deficit needs to be addressed now if we’re to save households from ballooning bills that will make water unaffordable.”

Supplied ”More bureaucracy will only add to the costs,” Mayor for Matamata-Piako District Council Adrienne Wilcock said.

Across in the Matamata-Piako District, there were still cold feet towards the changes.

“I don’t think it solves the issue,” Mayor Adrienne Wilcock said.

”More bureaucracy will only add to the costs.”

The council was also irked about Better Off Funding – initially offered as a “sweetener” and for which the second tranche had been wiped.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Thames-Coromandel Mayor Len Salt wanted more detail on how the new reforms would affect the district.

"The second tranche of the Better Off funding was a double-edged sword to start with because this funding was always going to land on the entity's books and the cost of repaying it would be passed onto the rate payers. It didn't sit well with us," Matamata-Piako District Council said.

Within the Waikato regional representative group there would be 11 Waikato mayors and 11 Waikato iwi representatives, Salt said.

“We already have longstanding and positive collaboration with the other local governments in the region on roading, transport, emergency management and other services like building control,” said Salt.

The water services entities will start delivering water services from 1 July 2026 with some entities able to start earlier if ready.