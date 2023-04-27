Arrests made after ramraid in Hamilton's main street

Four young people have been arrested in relation to a spate of ramraids on commercial premises, including in the central city.

After executing four search warrants at several Hamilton addresses on Thursday, police took into custody four people aged between 14 and 18 years old, and recovered stolen items believed to have been taken from Vice Vapes after a ramraid on Wednesday.

“Staff acted with urgency, identifying the offenders believed to be involved,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson.

“This resulted in some of the stolen property being recovered and the offenders being held accountable,” he said.

These arrests come after Vice Vape’s owner Kevin Carroll told Stuff that the criminal situation in New Zealand was worse than in his homeland of South Africa.

“I just can’t believe the utopia we came to 16 years ago to what it is now. It’s a free-for-all, this is worse than South Africa.

“I had a business in South Africa where I wasn’t subjected to this type of carnage, not at all,” he said on Wednesday.

All four young people are scheduled to appear in Hamilton Youth Court on Friday morning, charged with burglary and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.