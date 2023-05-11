Person dead after car and diesel tanker crash near Tirau on SH27

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on State Highway 27 north of Tirau.

One person has died after a crash between a car and a diesel tanker on State Highway 27 north of Tirau.

Police were called to the crash, between Langlands and McMillan roads, at 11.10am on Thursday, a spokesperson said.

The driver of the car died at the scene.

The spokesperson said the road would be closed for several hours and motorists were asked to take an alternative route.

A power pole was hit in the collision, which had also brought down power lines on the road.

St John said it sent one ambulance to the scene.