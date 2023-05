One person died after a car crashed in Newstead on Saturday night.

One person has died after a single vehicle crash on the outskirts of Hamilton on Saturday night.

A police spokesperson said the crash on Vaile Rd in Newstead was reported about 6.40pm on Saturday.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene, the spokesperson said.

The Serious Crash Unit had been advised and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.