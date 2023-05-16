'Gunshots' during daylight bank robbery in Te Kūiti

Two men walked into the ANZ building in Te Kūiti with helmets on, said staff from local news station.

Two people have entered a King Country bank with weapons and demanded cash.

The aggravated robbery at ANZ on Rora St in Te Kūiti was reported to police just after midday on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.

There were no reports of injuries.

A staff member at local news station, MFM Te Reo o Te Iwi, said they overlook the scene and saw members of the public standing around the bank, which now has a police cordon up.

She said people have told them they heard a bang like a car backfiring and then saw men running out.

“They saw two men running and they were dropping money as they ran. They then fled by motorbike.”

She saw the police helicopter flying overhead for about 30 minutes.

“There are quite a few exits out of Te Kūiti.”

Another person at the radio station said the teller didn’t realise what was about to happen.

“The men walked in with helmets on, and it was when they were asked to take them off that the robbery happened.”

She said the bank was only open three days a week, so the offenders had to have known about that.

A spokesperson from ANZ confirmed there was an incident at its Te Kūiti Branch today.

“The safety of our staff and customers are of utmost importance, and we’re relieved no-one was seriously harmed.

“As this is now a police matter, we’re not able to provide any further information.”

The branch would be closed for the rest of the day and on Wednesday.

A pharmacy worker who is close to the bank didn’t know a robbery was happening until a phone call alerted them to the situation.

They locked the doors and moved customers to the back of the shop “so it looked as though no-one was in there.”

He said he wasn’t scared.

“It wasn’t until after the fact, and we realised what could have happened. But we are now more frustrated, disappointed and annoyed that this is what New Zealand is becoming.”

He believes two of the offenders were teenagers and another slightly older.

“I have been told they've broken into cars in Te Kūiti, and are known to police.”

SuperValue would not comment on the incident.

Police are asking anyone in the area at the time and who saw something to contact them and quote the event number P054661846.

There is a community meeting scheduled for Wednesday – organised before Tuesday’s incident – to address increasing youth crime in the town.