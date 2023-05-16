Two people with weapons rob Waikato bank

Google Maps snip of ANZ in Te Kuiti on Rora St.

Two people have entered a King Country bank with weapons and demanded cash.

The aggravated robbery at ANZ on Rora St in Te Kūiti was reported to police just after midday on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.

There were no reports of injuries.

Local news station, MFM Te Reo o Te Iwi, reported that gunshots were heard outside the bank during the robbery.

They understood a male was allegedly shot at outside Supervalue – which neighboured the bank.

A spokesperson from ANZ confirmed there was an incident at its Te Kūiti Branch.

“The safety of our staff and customers are of utmost importance and we’re relieved no one was seriously harmed.

“As this is now a Police matter, we’re not able to provide any further information.”

The branch would be closed for the rest of the day and tomorrow.

SuperValue would not comment on the incident.

Police are asking anyone in the area at the time and who saw something to contact them and quote the event number P054661846.