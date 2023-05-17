Man and woman fled scene of Te Kūiti bank robbery on farm bike

Police say the alleged robbers fled on a “farm-style motorbike”, captured in this CCTV image.

Police are hunting for a man and woman who robbed a King Country bank in broad daylight and fled on a farm bike.

The incident was called in at 12.05pm on Tuesday when the pair, dressed in black, entered the ANZ branch on Rora Street, in Te Kūiti, demanding cash.

Both were believed to have been armed, but there were no reports of injuries.

The Police Eagle helicopter responded and assisted with area searches.

The pair haven’t been found yet but police are following strong leads, Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson said.

“Police are working incredibly hard to locate these offenders and get them off our streets,” Patterson said.

“We know that some people may have seen the pair on the motorbike either before or after the robbery, and we want them to reach out to Police.”

A pharmacy worker who was close to the bank didn’t know a robbery was happening until a phone call alerted them to the situation.

They locked the doors and moved customers to the back of the shop “so it looked as though no-one was in there,” they said on Tuesday.

“It wasn’t until after the fact, and we realised what could have happened. But we are now more frustrated, disappointed and annoyed that this is what New Zealand is becoming.”

“I have been told they've broken into cars in Te Kūiti, and are known to police.”

A staff member at local news station, MFM Te Reo o Te Iwi, said they saw members of the public standing around the bank around the time of the robbery, and a police cordon was up.

She said people reported hearing a bang like a car backfiring and then seeing what looked like men running out.

“They were dropping money as they ran. They then fled by motorbike.”

She saw the police helicopter flying overhead for about 30 minutes.

“There are quite a few exits out of Te Kūiti.”

Another person at the radio station said the teller didn’t realise what was about to happen.

The pair had helmets on when they walked in, “and it was when they were asked to take them off that the robbery happened”.

She said the bank was only open three days a week, so the offenders had to have known that.

An ANZ spokesperson confirmed that there was an incident at its Te Kūiti Branch.

“The safety of our staff and customers are of utmost importance, and we’re relieved no-one was seriously harmed.

“As this is now a police matter, we’re not able to provide any further information.”

The branch was closed on Wednesday.

A pre-organised community meeting was to be held on Wednesday evening and the police would be attending.

Police are now calling for witnesses to come forward. People can call 105, or go online at 105.police.govt.nz, quoting file number 230516/7295.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or crimestoppers-nz.org.