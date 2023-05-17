Man, woman fled scene of Te Kūiti bank robbery on farm bike

A CCTV image of the pair fleeing the scene.

Police are on the hunt for a man and woman who robbed a King Country bank in broad daylight a fled on a farm bike.

The incident was called at 12.05pm on Tuesday and police searched for the pair in the Eagle helicopter but were unable to find them.

They are, however, following strong leads.

Police are now calling for witnesses to come forward. People can call 105, or go online at 105.police.govt.nz, quoting file number 230516/7295.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or www.crimestoppers-nz.org/.