One person in critical condition after crash on State Highway 1 in Waikato

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on State Highway 1 in Waikato (file photo).

One person is critically injured after serious crash on State Highway 1 in Waikato.

The crash was on the stretch of highway between Cambridge and Karapiro, Waka Kotahi said in a social media post.

“Please follow directions of response crews in the area and expect delays. Road closure is possible.”

Two transporting ambulances, a rapid response unit, and a manager from St John attended the crash.

They were still on scene and treating one patient in a critical condition, St John said in a statement.