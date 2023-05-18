One person in critical condition after crash on State Highway 1 in Waikato
One person is critically injured after serious crash on State Highway 1 in Waikato.
The crash was on the stretch of highway between Cambridge and Karapiro, Waka Kotahi said in a social media post.
“Please follow directions of response crews in the area and expect delays. Road closure is possible.”
Two transporting ambulances, a rapid response unit, and a manager from St John attended the crash.
They were still on scene and treating one patient in a critical condition, St John said in a statement.