Paraglider rescued after plunging into Mauao in Tauranga

A paraglider who plunged into the side of Mauao at Mount Maunganui has been rescued and is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Emergency services were responding to the incident on Saturday, treating it as a rescue event.

A rescue helicopter was seen hovering near the bushland face of the mountain, where a figure could also be seen amidst the brush manoeuvring the large parachute.

“I was just walking past and saw the helicopter,” local resident Sam Bayly said.

It appeared the paraglider had jumped off the peak of the mountain before falling and becoming tangled in the bushland below, Bayly said.

“It’s on the eastern side of the mountain, pretty much near the top.

“The helicopter hung out there for a little while, but the paraglider and the chute have disappeared, so I think he must have pulled it in.”

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF Mauao is popular for its hiking track which ascends to the peak of the mountain overlooking the nearby waterfront and beach areas.

The paraglider was brought down in a surf club vehicle and received medical attention.

“It appears that this incident has now been resolved, with one person retrieved and being assessed for injuries by ambulance,” a police spokesperson said. “We understand that their injuries are not life-threatening.”

Police were at the scene shortly before 11am and had been “keeping an eye” on the unfolding incident.

Ambulance staff had been seen waiting at the bottom of the mountain, Bayly said.

St John treated a patient with minor injuries, a spokesperson said, and no further transportation was needed.

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) had also attended the scene, but had since left.