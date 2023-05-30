Purpose-built cabin stolen from Hamilton house in well-organised robbery

Natasha Middleton's cabin was stolen from her rental property on Shakespeare Ave in Hamilton.

A Hamilton woman was “gutted” to find thieves had used a crane to steal the cabin at her rental property.

Natasha Middleton had the cabin purpose built to give their future renters more options – making it more affordable and helping to cover increasing landlord costs.

Tradies had been coming and going from the vacant house on Shakespeare Ave in Enderley, working on extensive renovations, and Middleton had popped over to see the progress on Sunday.

The small red cabin with black aluminium joinery, double-glazed windows and a little deck was gone.

“I stood there trying to work out if this is real. It was very real, and very very gone,” Middleton said. “It’s just gutting.”

She said the cabin was worth about $20,000 and took about six to eight months to build. It’d been at the house since about January.

“It’s not an easy thing to get your hands on.”

The property had a long driveway and the cabin couldn’t be seen from the road. Thieves would need to disassemble the deck, and navigate the overhead power lines.

One neighbour told her a week or so earlier they’d seen the cabin suspended in the air. Another had seen a big truck with a crane on the back turn up, thinking it was weird to work on a Sunday.

Supplied/Stuff The cabin is $20,000 and took about six to eight months to build.

But with contractors coming and going frequently, and it being in the middle of the day, the neighbours thought nothing of it.

Two men apparently spent two hours getting the cabin on a flat-bed truck with a red crane before carefully taking off with it, neighbours told her.

A silver car had been spotted the night before in the house’s driveway. Middleton wondered if they were making sure it was still there before coming back to take it.

She said it was “pretty scary” they’d managed to spot it and successfully take it. They obviously didn’t care about being seen, she said, as they’d taken it in broad daylight.

A police spokesperson said officers were called on Sunday, May 28 about a burglary at a residential address on Shakespeare Rd in Enderley, Hamilton.

“The burglary reportedly occurred sometime between Tuesday 16 May and Thursday 25 May.

“Police are in the initial phase of assessing the case and enquiries are ongoing.”

Supplied Middleton urged anyone with information to contact her on Facebook, or the police.

Middleton had been in contact with local businesses to try and locate any video footage, and trucking companies.

The cabin hadn’t been insured because the biggest risk she’d considered was it burning down, which had low odds.

She said she didn’t even consider it could be stolen.

Middeton said lots of people were building new homes, but there were limited, decently sized existing family homes in the area.

They thought the cabin was a good way to add value – and could be used for a boarder, family member or even an exchange student.

“People are struggling with rentals and costs of living, so this was a way to help people. It’s stink.”

The family with young children worked all week and were managing the renovations on the side for their retirement.

Middleton urged anyone with information to contact her on Facebook, or the police. She was hoping with footage of the truck, she might have a chance of tracking the cabin down.