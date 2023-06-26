Dozens of trees illegally hacked down in North Island protected conservation forests

One of the trees illegally felled at the Pureora Forest Park.

A 600-year-old rimu is amongst the dozens of trees and shrubs illegally removed or hacked down in North Island protected conservation forests.

The Department of Conservation is urging people to report any suspicious activity after the spate of unlawful tree felling incidents in the Pureora Forest Park and Tongariro Forest Conservation Area.

“It’s a breach of the Conservation Act to fell native trees on public conservation land, or remove native plants from those areas,” Department of Conservation principal compliance officer Matt Davis said.

“No-one has the right to remove or fell native trees in this way.”

Davis said possible motivations included the use of the timber for landscaping or firewood, or to create a clearing for hunting – none of which were acceptable.

Two rimu trees - one estimated to be up to 600 years old – were brutally felled and left behind in the Pureora Forest, he said.

The trunk of the larger tree, measuring up to 25 metres in height, had since been removed by the Department of Conservation.

Near Waihora Lagoon in Pureora, a 25-metre-tall matai was felled, along with several smaller trees.

Department of Conservation/Supplied Trees hacked down illegally in the Tongariro Forest Conservation Area.

They were located near an unauthorised structure that was deemed an illegal campsite by Department of Conservation staff.

Davis said the removal of logs and other plant material reduced the habitat for fungi, invertebrates and other elements of the ecosystem and lessens nutrient recycling within the forest.

Large native trees were also roost sites for colonies of native bats, and song posts for kokakō.

Further south, Department of Conservation staff discovered up to 30 trees felled near Owhango on the western edge of the Tongariro Forest Conservation Area.

Tī koūka (cabbage), māhoe, horopito, kamahi, puka and other trees had been hacked down and dumped at the site to create a clearing.

The agency was calling on the public to see its “eyes and ears” and call 0800 DOC HOT if they saw or heard any trees being felled, or wood being removed.

The illegal removal or harvesting of trees or plants from public conservation land could result in a fine of up $100,000 and two years in jail.

If the offending continued, further fines of $10,000 a day could be imposed.