Major slip cuts off Coromandel's SH25 at Ruamahunga

The highway was closed at Ruamahunga again on Monday, after a slip left it impassable.

A major slip has cut off access along SH25 on the Coromandel Peninsula with “significant” detours in place, Waka Kotahi says.

Three-hundred-and-sixty cubic metres of rockfall dropped onto the highway between Tapu and Waiomu, following heavy rain over the weekend.

The muddy pile was said to be the size of two previous slips combined and was impassable to all traffic, including emergency services.

“State Highway 25 is closed again...after more rocks and debris slipped overnight blocking both lanes,” Waka Kotahi said.

“The rock fall is at Ruamahunga, at the same location that slipped over the weekend.”

There was a “significant“ detour with road users needing to travel via Whangamatā and Whitianga to the northern end of the peninsula.

Originally two “major” slips invaded the road on Sunday but they were cleared in a timely manner.

Before dawn on Monday, however, an even larger slip had fallen.

Six trucks were brought in and removed 160 cubic metres of debris, but the highway was still considered too unsafe to reopen.

“Every effort is being made to clear the slip blocking both lanes of State Highway 25 at Ruamahunga,” a Waka Kotahi statement said.

Waka Kotahi Several trucks had been brought in to remove 160 cubic metres of debris.

“Not only is the road surface very slippery, there is the potential that abseilers may need to be used to bring down more debris to ensure the safety of road users.”

The agency would be continuing to provide updates on their website.