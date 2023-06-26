Police charge second person for Bay of Plenty murder, investigation 'ongoing'

A second person has been charged with the murder of Korrey Whyman, and police aren’t ruling out more charges for those involved or those helping the people responsible.

Whyman, a mother of three young children from Kawerau, was shot inside a vehicle as it travelled on State Highway 33 towards Mourea, near Rotorua, early on the morning of September 25 last year.

The 28-year-old was rushed to hospital but died from head injuries.

A 22-year-old man was charged with her murder on Monday afternoon. He is due to appear in Rotorua District Court on Tuesday, police detective inspector Lindsay Pilbrow said.

The man was also facing two charges of discharging a firearm with reckless disregard in relation to other victims involved.

A 31-year-old man was already before the courts, charged with Whyman’s murder and associated firearms offences. He is due to next appear in Rotorua District Court on July 28.

Pilbrow said the investigation continued to focus on key forensic examinations and witness information, which had resulted in the latest arrest.

It had brought significant relief to Whyman’s family, who had struggled since her death, he said.

Stuff Korrey Whyman, 28, died three days after she was found with a gunshot wound near Rotorua. Police said a vehicle was chased and shot at, and launched a homicide investigation. (Video first published September 28, 2022.)

Pilbrow said he was grateful to members of the public who helped provide a clearer picture of the events that led to Whyman’s death, but said the investigation was “still very much ongoing”.

Officers remained interested in speaking with anyone with knowledge of what happened.

“We’re aware there are a number of people who have direct knowledge of this incident but have until now been uneasy about coming forward.

“We’re hoping that the latest arrest will help make coming forward to police easier.”

NZ Police A Toyota Hilux king-cab ute believed to be used by those involved in Whyman’s death was found burnt out last year.

Pilbrow said police were not ruling out further charges in relation to this, or in relation to anyone who has actively assisted those responsible – whether it be disposing of or hiding evidence, or intentionally providing false information.

A vehicle believed to be used by those involved in Whyman’s death, a dark-blue Toyota Hilux king-cab ute, was located burnt out on Braemer Reserve on Tuesday 27 last year.

Anyone with information that could help police should call police on 105 or submit a report online referencing the file number 220925/5119.

Information could also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.