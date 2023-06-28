Hundreds of Waikato, BOP and central North Island homes caught in sign-off probe

Hundreds of homes may have been signed off by someone using not using the identity of other engineers. (Generic file pic)

Hundreds of homes in Waikato, Bay of Plenty and the central North Island have been caught up in an investigation into whether their engineering designs were signed off inappropriately.

Several hundred are said to be in Taupō district.

It’s also feared the issue may spread wider, with at least one council racing to inform homeowners and work out what next, as the situation raises questions about insurance cover for the properties.

Police and relevant Government departments have also been informed.

The story was first reported by The Waikato Times.

Engineering New Zealand has confirmed that it became aware of concerns that one of its members, not a chartered professional engineer, had allegedly been completing and signing documents “using the identities of various chartered professional engineers without their permission”.

Chief executive Richard Templar said in a statement that they understand these concerns relate to designs in the central North Island, Bay of Plenty and Waikato, but may not be limited to designs in these regions.

Templer said “chartered professional engineer” was a “protected title” reserved for those with a particular level of competency.

Engineering NZ had referred the matter to the police and relevant authorities, and was working with affected councils “to provide certainty to owners with impacted designs”.

Engineering NZ said it was contacting councils in relevant areas who they expected would liaise with their communities as needed.

Police had been alerted soon after the organisation became aware of the “seriousness of the alleged conduct”. Relevant Government departments had also been informed.

Engineering NZ didn’t respond directly to questions about how many homes or other buildings might be impacted by the situation.

Taupō council said the full extent in its district was being investigated but it’s understood the number there alone is in the hundreds. Builders and designers had been informed and most had spoken directly with owners. Follow up council communication with owners was being done this week.

Taupō’s chief executive Julie Gardyne said in a statement the council recognised the situation would cause concern.

“We have a special project team working as quickly as possible to confirm which buildings are affected and what actions are needed going forward, and we will be in direct [contact] with affected property owners as we work through this process,” Gardyne said.

An Insurance Council of New Zealand spokesperson said that, generally speaking, if a person acted in good faith on a report “if you’ve got insurance right now you would be covered”.

On whether there would then be cover while things were sorted out, the spokesperson said: “It’s difficult to give you a definitive answer on that and so you should talk to your insurer.”