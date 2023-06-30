The small town Wallace gallery tainted by its namesake's crimes

The 85-year-old's been fighting name suppression for years, but that lapsed on Wednesday.

A Waikato art gallery, bearing the title of its dishonoured patron recently outed as a sexual predator, could be on the path towards a name-change.

As visitors and a cohort of school children boisterously gathered outside its doors on Thursday a shadow had been cast over the Wallace Gallery building in Morrinsville.

Its patron, multi-millionaire Sir James Wallace, was revealed as the prominent businessman who sexually abused three young men and attempted to silence them through bribery. A series of appeals had kept his name from the public despite him being convicted and in jail.

David White/Stuff James Wallace outside the High Court in Auckland during his trial.

The gallery director and its board however, were not willing to comment on the situation or a potential name-change.

Locals were also inclined to avoid joining in on the murmurs about Wallace given the now disgraced ‘Sir’ had left a bad taste amongst the farming community where his agricultural business empire had generated the wealth he’d ploughed back into arts patronage.

But there were some who believed the cherished art gallery would never be the same with such a controversial figure linked to it, the Waikato Times reported.

Mark Taylor/Waikato Times The Wallace Gallery director wasn’t willing to comment on whether a name change was needed.

Like the dark stain across the Wallace name from an overflowing downpipe on the front of the Thames St gallery, so its benefactor’s reputation.

“I would be comfortable if the name was changed,” said former Matamata-Piako deputy mayor Neil Goodger.

Goodger who sat on council for 12-years said although Wallace had been instrumental in the gallery’s establishment, rumours had already been generating for some time about Wallace before name suppression lifted.

“A lot of people in the town probably don’t realise that it was named in his honour but the arts community would.”

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF/Waikato Times Morrinsville locals Sue and Renee Algra didn’t want the gallery bearing Wallace’s name.

Along the quiet central streets, Sue and Renee Algra were leaning towards change.

“We shouldn’t carry his name,” Sue Algra said. “It would just be different walking in knowing what’s happened.”

First opened in 2009, Wallace Gallery Morrinsville was considered a vibrant attraction, run mainly by volunteers in the town’s old post office. A chance to host some of the patron’s own prestigious collection from time to time and promote the arts in a rural service town that might not otherwise get the chance.

District mayor Adrienne Wilcock, said the gallery was certainly an attraction but the decision regarding its name was not something council had any involvement in.

“It’s been known as the Morrinsville Art Gallery and often referred to as such, so for many in the town, they wouldn’t know the connection.

“The thing is, you don’t condone a person’s actions ... but at the end of the day it is an art gallery.”