Cats banned in major Raglan development of 550 properties

Protecting native bush and bird life is more important than people’s pets for some developers building new subdivisions.

Whether a choice made by planners or an imposed condition, banning cats and controlling dog numbers in housing developments is popping up more frequently.

The Rangitahi Peninsula, a new subdivision in Waikato’s Raglan, is a cat-free zone – a decision made by the local farming family who own the land.

David and Mathew Peacocke have farmed in the Waikato for more than 40 years as a family, and cared about both the Raglan community and native life.

Its general manager, Sam Laity, said they’d invested a lot of time, effort and money into native planting, not just on the peninsula, but on their other farms and land.

“The bird life here is amazing,” he said on the phone, while watching fantails flying around.

And there were 550 sections in the development on 117ha, so he said imagine at least 550 cats running around.

“That might help with the rats and mice, but it doesn’t help with our bird life.”

Geoff Lewis/Stuff Rangitahi Peninsula general manager Sam Laity said cats were banned because of the native bush nearby.

To combat pests, it instead worked with the Karioi Project, a community-led predator control programme over 2300 hectares of private and public conservation land in Raglan.

Laity said since they began seven years ago only about half a dozen people had turned down an offer or a tour because of it.

“That’s their call and I can’t do much about that,” he said. One of those people had about 10 cats, so it was never going to work out for them.

But, the other 95% of people were happy with the rule and some even helped with the traps, emptying and re-baiting them.

There was also a limit on dogs, with a maximum of two per household.

There were 110 houses finished in the subdivision, with another 60 in construction. Laity said they hoped to have 200 done by the summer.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Hamilton's new Amberfield subdivision could become the city's first cat-free neighbourhood. (Video first published January 3, 2020)

While some subdivisions were choosing to ban cats, others had the conditions imposed.

In Hamilton, it was an Environment Court ruling that banned cats in the Peacocke subdivision to protect endangered long-tailed bats.

Colonies of long-tail bats live across the Waikato River in Hammond Park, but also further south on the banks of the river and in Sandford Park to the west.

Chestnut brown, with small ears and a long tail, the little critters weigh about 8-11g, have a wingspan of 25 centimetres, and roost in tree hollows and caves.

“The logic of supporting a cat ban in this area is almost irresistible ... there is no doubt that cats predate on bats,” Judge Smith said at the time, in 2020.

“The introduction of another 840 residents would significantly increase the density of cats within this area ... Even domestic cats have a reasonably large range, some 300 metres in radius, which would clearly include most of the bat protection areas within this subdivision.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff An Environment Court ruling banned cats in the Peacocke subdivision to protect endangered long-tailed bats.

SUPPLIED The Weiti Bay subdivision has a council imposed condition to ban cats.

Further north, Weiti Bay on the eastern coastline of Auckland’s North Shore region also had a cat ban – with dogs by approval only.

But this was council imposed due to its proximity to native bush, Ray White licensee salesperson Richard Bull said.

He said the developers did, however, “grab onto it with both hands”.

It was a “show-stopper” for some people, while for others it was a major selling point, and some people just didn’t care less.

“It depends,” Bull said.

Many people buying the close to $4 million houses were passionate about conservation and were happy to abide.

Other people hedged their bets, he said. Some said they had a really old cat, while knowing it would take a few years to build.

Bull said most people were aware of the damage cats did to the environment, and understood why the condition had been imposed.

It was policed by the body corporate, with owners also having a direct obligation to council.