Three-vehicle crash involving truck leaves one dead in rural Waikato

State Highway 39 through Ngāhinapōuri remains closed following a fatal crash on Thursday afternoon. (File photo)

One person has died following a three-vehicle crash, involving a truck, in Ngāhinapōuri on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a crash involving a truck and two other vehicles on State Highway 39 about 3.20pm, a spokesperson said.

One person died at the scene, while three others were seriously injured in the crash.

State Highway 39 has been closed as a result of the crash and diversions are in place.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area or to expect delays.