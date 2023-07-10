Eight youths arrested following early morning ramraid in Waikato

Police laid road spikes near Tatuanui township, Waikato, to stop two vehicles involved in the incident (file photo).

Eight young people have been arrested after an early morning ramraid at a service station in rural Waikato.

Five males and three females aged between 14 and 16 would be appearing in Youth Court in the coming days in relation to an incident in Hinuera, police say.

On Monday at 6.45am police were alerted to the incident and a short time later saw the vehicles involved travelling on State Highway 27 towards Waharoa, east Waikato.

Road spikes were laid near Tatuanui township and the carloads of thieves were caught along with “a significant amount” of stolen property.

“The two cars came to a stop without incident,” a statement from Eastern Waikato Area Commander Inspector Mike Henwood said.

“Not only were [officers] able to apprehend a large group of offenders almost immediately following the burglary, they have also recovered stolen property which can now be returned to its rightful owners.”