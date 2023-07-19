Google Maps sends Sky Waka seekers to ‘wrong side of mountain’

People were showing up at Tukino with passes for the Sky Waka gondola – which is two hours’ drive away, Tukino volunteer manager Robert Veitch said.

A Google Maps glitch reportedly sent “hundreds” of vehicles seeking Ruapehu’s Sky Waka gondola ride to the remote Tukino ski field on the eastern side of the mountain.

Tukino supplied a screenshot of directions from Taupō to their field via an 18-kilometre, 4X4 road accessed off the Desert Rd. The Sky Waka is at Whakapapa.

While no mishaps were reported, the Tukino operators say their website makes it clear the skifield should only be accessed by high-clearance, four-wheel drive vehicles with chains aboard. Instead, cars and minivans made the journey over several days, with drivers ignoring 4X4 signage.

The Tukino volunteer manager at the weekend, Robert Veitch, said on Wednesday: “They were turning up to our ski field with pre-paid gondola passes looking for the Sky Waka”.

Tukino was directing them to Whakapapa, two hours’ drive away.

“In some cases it was too late in the day for them to be able to use their passes."

He said the situation raised safety concerns, particularly if the weather had turned nasty.

“Luckily it was a good weather weekend.”

Also, the road really should only be used by properly equipped vehicles.

“It could have been very bad. It doesn’t take a lot for someone to slide off the road.”

And some people in “street shoes” had to be helped away from places they shouldn’t have been in if they decided to get out at Tukino for a walk.

“This involved kicking steps, using our ski poles and holding hands for at least two groups of four people to get them back to safety as the earlier soft snow was refreezing.”

Supplied Tukino ski field on Mt Ruapehu, which operators say should only be accessed by high-clearance, four-wheel drive vehicles with chains aboard.

Veitch said the Google Maps glitch was evident over at least Saturday through to Monday but appeared to have been fixed by Tuesday. That followed posts on social media by his group and others about the issue.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) chief executive Jono Dean said Google Maps reported they had fixed things by Wednesday morning but it had been “very frustrating” for Sky Waka Gondola customers and he criticised the time taken.

“We really feel for people who have been misled by Google Maps but [people should] always defer to the company’s website ‘MtRuapehu’ as the source of the truth.”

Google reliance on “crowd-sourced algorithms” could be problematic, Dean said.

Waikato Times It’s been “very frustrating” for Sky Waka Gondola customers, Ruapehu Alpine Lifts boss Jono Dean said, and getting it fixed felt like slow progress.

“We (and all businesses) are quite capable of setting our own locations - when they get overridden by user submissions it can be tough to keep on top of.”

He also said members of the management team at RAL had been working on this issue for some weeks “and have been frustrated by the slow progress to have Google amend this anomaly”.

Dean said that if people had purchased Sky Waka tickets they were valid until October 23 this year.

A statement from Google on Wednesday did not go into the details of the situation: “We use a variety of sources to get the most accurate and up-to-date information on the map, and we use a combination of manual and automated techniques to check for accuracy. When there’s an issue, we work to fix it as quickly as we can”.