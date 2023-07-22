Woman found at 2am with serious, unexplained injuries in Rotorua

A woman was found with serious and unexplained injuries on Wrigley Rd around 2am

Police are looking for information after a woman was found with serious and unexplained injuries in Rotorua.

The woman was located on Wrigley Rd about 2am on Saturday but was thought to have been injured at a different place, a police spokesperson said.

She was transported to Waikato Hospital and was in a stable condition.

Enquiries were ongoing to find out what had happened, police said. People with information that could help the investigation were urged to contact police on 105 or online referencing the file number 230722/4164.