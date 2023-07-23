'Explosion' heard as car caught fire at Hamilton mall

A people-mover was gutted after it caught fire at The Base in Hamilton.

A car fire that “sounded like bomb went off” also damaged a nearby vehicle at Hamilton’s The Base.

The fire took hold in a people-mover outside Briscoes on Sunday afternoon - witnessed by Lorraine Duck, who was sitting in her own vehicle.

“I just heard an explosion. It sounded like a bomb had gone off, then I saw smoke billowing from the car,” she said.

Because of the alarms sounding people thought the fire had been inside Briscoes, Duck said.

A Hyundai SUV parked next to the burnt-out people mover was also badly scorched.

Paint had peeled off and tail lights had been melted by the heat.

Fire and Emergency NZ said one fire engine was sent to a car fire at 1.50pm.

Nobody was in either of the vehicles at the time of the fire.