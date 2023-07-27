Police search for missing Kinloch woman

Police are searching for Jan Burton, 51, who was reported missing from her Kinloch home on July 26.

Taupō Police are appealing for sightings of Jan Burton, 51, who has been reported missing from her Kinloch home.

She was last seen at her home at around 7am on Wednesday. It is not known what she is wearing, but she is described as having a very thin build.

The Police Eagle Helicopter assisted with the search and on Thursday search teams, including search dogs, were covering a wide area.

Police and Burton’s family are increasingly concerned for her welfare and would like to hear from anyone who has information that could assist with the efforts to locate her.

If you have any information that could assist with search efforts, please to contact Police on 105, referencing event number P055454939.