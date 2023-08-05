One dead, another missing after being swept away off rocks on the coast of Raglan

The pair were understood to be fishing at Papanui Point, pictured, earlier on Saturday morning. (File photo)

An extensive search effort is underway initiated after two people were swept off the rocks at Papanui Point early on Saturday morning.

One person has been found dead and another remains in the water, a police spokesperson said.

The pair were reported to have been fishing in the area and were reported to be in the water around 8:45am.

Police, Westpac Rescue Helicopter, Raglan Surf lifesavers, a fixed-wing plane and Coastguard were deployed to the area but have been unable to locate the missing person.

Further searching will take place along the shoreline at lowtide and will be ongoing.

“Police extend their sympathies to the family of the deceased and an investigation remains ongoing,” the spokesperson said.