A vehicle fire has partially closed SH1 near Mercer (file photo)

The road has been cleared after a car fire closed part of SH1 between Mercer and Meremere.

Police were notified of the car fire at around 11.11am.

They said there are no reports of injury.

Waka Kotahi said the incident has closed both northbound lanes after Island Block Rd, between Meremere & Mercer.

Motorists had been asked to delay their journey or expect delays.

Waka Kotahi confirmed the road was fully open before 2pm.